Obituary: Jeffrey Neal Broden

Jeffrey Neal Broden, aged 62, passed away surrounded by family on June 7, 2024. Jeff was the third child born to Robert and Amy Broden on November 3, 1961.

Jeff was born and raised as a proud “west-sider” in Great Falls, MT. He graduated from C.M. Russell High School in 1980. After high school, he attended MSU-GF and received a bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Communications. Jeff’s interest led him into various careers including, KEIN Radio, Hall of Carpets, Jeff’s Lawn Service, Paris Gibson Museum, and Central Catholic High School.

In the summer of 1991, Jeff married Colleen Smith; they had two children, Jake and Megan. Later they divorced, but remained friends.

On September 15, 2012, Jeff married Roxie Peters. Jeff and Roxie enjoyed road trips to Coeur d’Alene, family dinners, and LRC with Roxie’s family.

If you knew Jeff you knew his love for an old Chevy Classic, The New York Yankees, The Detroit Lions, his love for a good golf game, and a cold margarita.

Jeff is survived by his parents, Robert and Amy Broden; brothers, Dave (Lynn) Broden, and Mike Broden; sister, Ang (Mark) Dawson; children, Jake (Kenzie) Broden and Megan (Brian) Weber; grandchildren, Tucker and Baylie Broden; stepson, Justin Peters and family; nieces, nephews, as well as his beloved cat, Rosco.

