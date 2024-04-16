Obituary: Jennie Lou England

Jennie Lou England, 79, of Great Falls, MT, passed peacefully at Peace Hospice on April 10, 2024. Jennie was born in Elkhart County, Indiana on November 26, 1944, to Volma and Paul Harper. She moved from Indiana to Havre, Montana as a child where she graduated from Havre High School.

She married Arthur England who lived down the road from her in 1964. Jennie and Art moved to Great Falls, Montana where they built a life together raising four boys. Jennie was a stay-at-home mom until her boys were grown. She then worked at the Columbus Hospital and the garden centers at Bundi’s and Walmart. Jennie enjoyed gardening, reading, baking, fishing, and camping.

She is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Art; two cherished sons, Todd (Stephanie) and Travis (Wendy); sibling, Sharon; and a precious legacy in the form of her seven grandchildren, Tory, Shala, Gage, Jordan, RJ, Erin, Megan; and 5 great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Lily, Ezekiel, Scarlett, and Azaryah.

