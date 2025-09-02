Obituary: Jennifer Gayle Graham

Jennifer Gayle Graham was born July 8, 1975, in Kalispell, Montana, to Terry Lee Graham and Glenda Gayle Erickson. She was raised on the Flathead Indian Reservation in Pablo, Montana, where she grew up surrounded by the beauty of the mountains and lake she loved.

In childhood, Jenn found joy in playing outside, reenacting the movie Rambo in the woods with her brothers, summer days having ice cream, and playing dungeons and dragons - reflective of the creativity that she carried through life.

She devoted much of her life to caring for others - professionally as a caregiver, and then protectively as a mother. She welcomed her daughters, Athena and Azalea, into the world in April of 1996 and November of 1999. However, of all the roles she was called, she treasured being called GiGi (Grandma) the most.

Jennifer loved music, with a taste that spanned many genres, taking care of her 20+ plants, giving kisses to her grand baby Ava, a fresh set of polish on her toes, coffee runs with her girls, driving through the Mission mountains, and spending time on Flathead Lake with her best friend, Cat, and her boys. Just about anything that meant bonding with those she loved.

Her love was fierce, warm, and unconditional. She lived with honesty and intensity, unafraid to be fully herself. The beauty in her big smile and energy will be missed, never replaced, and forever remembered by those who cherish her.

Jennifer passed away on August 26, 2025, preceded in death by her father, Terry Graham, and her uncle, Larry Graham. She is survived by her daughters, Athena and Azalea Pitzer; her granddaughter, Ava Vi’ella; her grandson, Roman; her mother, Glenda Katz; her two brothers; and her friends who loved her dearly.

One of Jenn’s final missions in life was to get herself in a position to start helping at the local animal shelter. She loved animals (one of her fondest childhood memories was riding a Shetland pony) and was known to feed the neighborhood squirrels. She fostered the animals of family and friends when she could, whether through fostering, volunteering, or donating, we think the best way to honor her is to do the same.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.