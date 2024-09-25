Obituary: Jerry Clyde Hatch

Jerry Clyde Hatch died in the early hours of Wednesday, August 28, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. He was 84 years old. He died from complications of Parkinson’s Disease. Jerry was born on June 3, 1940, in Humboldt, Iowa, and spent his early life in Albert Lea, Minnesota.

Jerry’s early years prepared him for a full life. As an elder Boomer, Jerry was the “Bull” to his friends—Woodside, Greene, Porter, Tasker—all skilled at hunting and trapping.

Academic ability and hard work opened doors for an aspiring educator. After graduating from Albert Lea Central High School (1958), he entered Mankato State College (1958-1962) with a BS and MS in Education.

Taking additional night classes, his family continued to grow with two sons, Mark Daniel Hatch (1963), and David Matthew Hatch (1965). During this time, he taught 4 years at St. Clair, Minnesota (1961-1966), English and drama, directing a memorable student production of “Our Town.”

In 1966 he packed the family in his Chevy wagon and moved to Great Falls, Montana. One year later, he was appointed Dean of Boys by Montana School District 1, C.M. Russell High School, teaching Speech, Debate, and Drivers Education. Continuing his academic course work, he was promoted to Administrative Assistant (1978-1985) and Assistant Superintendent (1985-1999).

He re-married in Spring 1983, Linda Quinn Folsom, teacher, Mental Health Center Administrator, and devoted life partner. Over the decades, Jerry’s administrative duties were interwoven with consulting projects and workshops that took him all over the West Coast.

