Obituary: Jerry Wayne Paul

Jerry Wayne Paul passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on December 25th, 2024. Born on February 15th, 1952, in Great Falls, Montana, to his devoted mother Lila Paul, Jerry’s journey began in the rugged beauty of Montana. He spent his beginning years in Augusta and Great Falls, sharing countless adventures with his siblings—Jimmy, Eddie, Rick, and Gail. Jerry attended Charles M. Russel High School cutting his senior year short he joined the United States Army for 2 ½ years.

Jerry was a true western soul and proud member of the Little Shell Tribe. He found joy and inspiration in everything the western lifestyle had to offer—art, music, fashion, and the freedom of open spaces. Rarely seen without his signature cowboy hat and impeccable western attire, Jerry embodied the spirit of the old west. Whether he was horseback, hunting in the wilderness, or fishing by a serene stream, Jerry felt most alive surrounded by nature’s bounty. His flair for fashion and his meticulous sense of style also led him to a career that combined creativity and community—becoming a barber.

Jerry’s talent and charisma shone brightly as he built his barbershop, "Jer’s Cut N Go." From its beginnings in Big Sandy to subsequent locations in Havre and later Choteau, Jerry left his mark in every town he touched. As life brought him back to Great Falls, he continued his craft at Riverview Barber Shop. At every location, he not only cut hair but also shared stories, laughter, and friendship with everyone who walked through the door.

Jerry was known for his spirited and adventurous lifestyle—filled with women, friends, music, horses, beer and the occasional whiskey. His greatest source of pride and happiness was his family. He adored his children, Paige, Justin, and Heather, and they, in turn, brought him immense joy. His grandchildren were the brightest stars in his life, and Jerry never missed an opportunity to support them. Whether it was cheering at basketball and soccer games, marveling at polo matches, or revving up the excitement at motocross races, Jerry was their biggest fan, always encouraging them with unwavering pride. Now, from his place among the heavens, he has the best view of all to continue cheering them on.

He is survived by his brother, Rick Hancock; sister Gail Hancock; daughters, Paige Culver and Heather (Kevin) Richeson; son Justin (Melanie) Paul; granddaughters, Allison (Cole) McMaster, Makayla Paul, Breezie and Isabella Culver, Henli, Kenzington, and Haven Richeson; grandson, Jayden Paul; great grandson, Colt McMaster; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.