Obituary: Joan Sylvia Bradley

Joan Bradley, 85, passed away on July 14, 2024. She was a lifelong resident of Great Falls. She was one of six sisters, the second youngest daughter born to Vaino Kivi and Lois Robinson.

Joan and Howard Bradley were married in 1960 and shared 55 years of love, laughter, and endless adventures until Howard’s passing in 2015.

In addition to being a great baker, Joan was a very talented quilter and seamstress. Always and forever a mom, she was sharp witted, lighthearted, a loving friend, and a second mom and grandma to many.

Joan is survived by her children, Denise (Richard) Gould, Wendy Bradley, Marti Arends, Robin Bradley (Wayne Doeden), and Robert (Cherie) Bradley; grandchildren, David, Emily, Geoff, Caitlyn, Carlye, and Nick; sister, Frieda Terry; and numerous nephews and nieces.

