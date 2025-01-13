Obituary: Joann Woloszyn

Joann Woloszyn, aged 91, passed away on Tuesday, January 8, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on November 10, 1933, in Zdolbundw, Poland to Marcin and Jadwiga Sokolowska.

After World War II she was living in a Displaced (DP) Person camp where she met her husband, Alexsander Woloszyn. They were married on March 6, 1950, in Wildflecken, Germany.

They immigrated to the United States arriving in Great Falls on September 1, 1951. In 1956, they went through the program and received their citizenship papers.

Joann was a loving mother, raising three boys with her husband, Alex. She was an accomplished seamstress providing services to many. She loved to dance and was a member of the Silver Slippers. Alex and Joann loved to go dancing on Saturday nights at the Eagles. She was a very good cook and always made sure everyone around her had enough food to eat and take home in case they got hungry on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Alex.

Survivors include her three sons and daughters-in-law, John and Patty Woloszyn of Seattle, Richard and Vicki Woloszyn of Bozeman, and Henry and Kimberly Woloszyn of Great Falls; three granddaughters, Amanda (Ryan)Woloszyn Merritt of Bozeman, Sarah Woloszyn of Great Falls, and Kellyn (Edward) Woloszyn Schroeder of Bremerton, WA; and two great-granddaughters, Coletta Merritt and Emmy Schroeder.

