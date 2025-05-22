Obituary: Joanne Georgia (Ronning) Olson

Joanne Georgia (Ronning) Olson, aged 84, passed away on May 18, 2025, at Peace Hospice, in Great Falls Montana with family by her side. She was born on August 13, 1940, in Salt Lake City, Utah to George and Ruby Ronning.

Her family moved to Fort Benton when she was very young, and she resided there until she graduated from Fort Benton High School. It was there she met Harry F. Olson and shortly after married him on March 22, 1958. They eventually moved to Black Eagle in 1964 where Joanne resided until her passing. They raised four children in the home that they made. In later years, they divorced; however, remained together for family functions and celebrations which provided us all with joyous memories full of love.

Joanne stayed at home to take care of her children when they were young and was very attentive to their needs growing up. She was a wonderful cook and created the most incredible meals for her family and extended family. Holidays at her house were something to look forward to, instilling memories that will be forever cherished. Joanne loved camping and swimming and always saying yes to the neighborhood kids to pile in the camper to join us.

To assist with finances, Joanne started working in the Parisian room at the Paris downtown as a baker. She made the famous sticky buns that we grew up on and loved. To embark on a career to better herself, she decided to go back to school and received her associate’s degree in accounting and bookkeeping from Great Falls Commercial College in 1975. Upon completion, she worked different jobs doing bookkeeping for Meadow Gold Dairy and then for Dr. Satre.

Joanne always had a knack for art and was very talented. In her later years, she focused on painting and did several various works of art that are now passed on and will now be cherished by family.

Joanne is survived by her daughter, Deniese (James) Dempsey of Polson, MT; son, Harry (Butch) F. Olson (Lori) of Great Falls MT; daughter, Dianna Olson of Black Eagle MT; son, Douglas Olson of Great Falls MT.;18 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren;16 great-great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Life will be held on June 27, 2025, at the Black Eagle Community Center at 1:00 p.m.

