Obituary: Joe Clarence Warwick

Joe Clarence Warwick went on to take his place in heaven on May 11, 2024. Born on January 18, 1943, Joe grew up in Harlem, MT, the sixth of eleven children. His parents were Cecile (Henriksen) and Thomas Warwick. When Joe was just a young boy his father passed away, but his mother, who was strong in her faith, instilled a love of God that Joe held onto throughout his life. Joe was playful, goofy, and never seemed to have a worry in the world.

After high school, Joe joined the U.S. Navy for four years and began learning about ironwork, which later became his primary trade. After his discharge, he attended college at Northern in Havre for a short time before moving to Great Falls where he worked construction and then for the Anaconda Company. He held a variety of jobs for a while where he worked on a boat off the coast of Alaska as a cook, a milkman and little league coach in Harlem, and later moved to Seattle to work for Boeing and attend welding school.

From there he returned to Great Falls for three years working on missile sites and other construction jobs. After moving and working in Colstrip, MT and Tacoma, WA, Joe eventually settled in Redondo Beach, CA. where he married Georgia Froncek in 1990. Joe and Georgia later adopted a beautiful baby girl, Estelle Lisa Marie Warwick, in 1995. Joe loved being a father and spending time with Estelle. He brought her to Montana for extended visits in the summer to spend with family, which was so important to him.

After Georgia’s passing in 2019, Joe and Estee moved to Butte. While in Butte, Joe resumed attending daily Mass and found his place of peace at St. Ann Church. He and his sister, Jackie, and some of her friends that warmly accepted Joe into their group, would then all meet for lunch at Oasis. This Sunday outing and attending The Living Word Prayer Group at Holy Spirit gave him great joy (his words), and we truly want to thank all of you that were so kind and understanding with Joe as his dementia progressed.

Joe is survived by daughter Estelle Warwick, brother Tom (Deanna) Warwick, sisters Jackie Black, Patty Ford, Ann Azure, Mary Jean Schulz, Kay (Curtis) Baird, Jeanine Nichols and many nieces and nephews who will all miss him greatly.

