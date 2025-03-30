Obituary: Joe Summers

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Joe Summers (86) on March 23, 2025.

Joe was born on May 13, 1938, in MacGregor, Idaho, to Ben Summers and Nora Edith Haney and was raised in Council, Idaho.

After graduating high school, Joe joined the Army at 17 years old. Following his service, he worked in Great Falls managing a Singer sewing machine store, then built a career in retail sales as an owner of White Refrigeration Co./White's Inc for 31 years.

Joe met the love of his life, Linda, at the Cowboy's Bar in Great Falls. On May 31, 1970, the two wed in Las Vegas, Nevada, and together they built a life filled with friends, family, and a lot of fun over the next 54 years.

Joe cherished spending time with his family and friends and had a passion for sports and competition. He enjoyed playing golf, bowling, fishing, spending time on the boat with friends, and riding the mountain trails on his trials bikes. Joe was an honorable man, a loyal friend with a great sense of humor, and he was great fun to be around.

He belonged to various civic organizations including serving on the Great Falls City-County Planning Board, on the Board of Montana Senior Golf, and as Chairman of Trustees for B.P.O.Elks 214; he was an Elks member for 60 years.

Joe is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Mike (Angel) and Greg (Lisa) of Idaho; daughter, Daneil, of Great Falls, MT; brother, Ben (Karen) of Colorado; five grandchildren; four great grandkids plus one on the way; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his father, Ben, his mother, Nora Edith, brother Bill, and sister Lois.

A special thank you to all the folks at Renaissance Senior Care in Great Falls; you were all terrific support in helping our family through these past months.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.