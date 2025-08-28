Obituary: John Edward Heryla

John Edward Heryla, aged 67, who lived in Great Falls, Montana since 2006 passed away peacefully on August 25, 2025, at home.

Born on September 22, 1957, in Minneapolis Minnesota to the late Rosalene Petroske Heryla and John William Heryla, John was a beloved husband, father, brother, son, manager, computer engineer, and friend. He was best known for his breathtaking holiday decorations, love of rock music, and legendary mustache.

He graduated from Santa Maria High school and went on to try a few career fields and colleges including NROTC in stormy Jacksonville FL and eventually California Polytechnic State University for a degree in computer science. It was here that he met his life partner, Dori, as they both worked in a donut shop in San Luis Obispo. He went on to have a fulfilling career as a software engineer for companies such as Harris and Rockwell before becoming a full-time father to his two daughters. These duties went above and beyond parenting, and he became a very active member of the swim team board, and local softball leagues where he coached his daughters.

Outside of this work he always enthusiastically went above and beyond on his projects, decorating and pushing the Scoville scale. He will always be remembered for having a mustache to envy, making the most amazing burgers, being generous with his time and gifts, and a grateful nature to all.

John Heryla is survived by his devoted spouse, Dori Heryla; loving children, Tasha Heryla and Kathryn Heryla-Beckner (and spouse, Duncan Beckner). He is also survived by his eldest sister, Cheryl Starr. He was preceded in death by his mother, Rosalene Heryla; father, John Heryla; brother, Andrew Heryla; and sister, Jonie Heryla.

A celebration of his life will be held at West Bank Park Pavillion on September 16, 2025, at 3:00 p.m.

