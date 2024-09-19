Obituary: John Francis Knudson

John Francis Knudson was born January 18, 1932, and passed away on Friday September 13, 2024. John was born in Elwood, Utah and later moved to Deweyville, Utah.

As a young man, he left home at 16 to join the service. He spent approximately 30 years in the armed forces and retired from the Air Force in 1974.

John then drove over-the-road trucks for over 20 yrs. He really enjoyed pushing those big rigs up and down the road. Boy did he have stories to tell anyone who had an open ear. John loved fishing and snowmobiling. As a young man he was quite the hunter also.

Survivors are his wife, Evelyn Knudson; son, Steve Knudson of Great Galls, Montana; daughters in-law, Gayle and Sheila Knudson; grandchildren, Jacob (Carley) Knudson, Alysse (Tristian) Miller, Tyler (Tina) Knudson, Kyle (Cammie) Knudson, Skyler (Nikki) Chadwick, Lindsey Knudson and Niki (Kevin) Qualm; 19 great-grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; and extended family.

