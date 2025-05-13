Obituary: John Henry Floerchinger

Born on July 17, 1960, in Conrad, Montana, John’s adventurous spirit led him on many unforgettable journeys throughout his life.

Raised by his loving parents, Glenn and Esther Floerchinger, he discovered his passion for wrestling at a young age, quickly excelling in the sport. His success in high school propelled him into a career as a college wrestling coach, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the futures of many young athletes. His dedication contributed to North Idaho College's national championship victories, leaving a lasting impact on the wrestling community.

John’s love for adventure brought him to Anchorage, Alaska, fulfilling his dream of living in the Last Frontier. There, he embraced the Alaskan wilderness with enthusiasm, passing down his passion for the outdoors to his beloved sons, Trevor and Rustin. He lived by the motto, "Nothing but the best for my boys," ensuring that their experiences in wrestling and hunting were filled with excitement and growth.

In 1996, John returned home to Montana to finish raising his sons close to family. Later, he embarked on another solo adventure back to Alaska, embracing the solitude and beauty of the land he cherished. A devoted son, John’s caring nature led him back to Great Falls in his father's final years, where he provided love and support.

John was preceded in death by his mother, Esther; father, Glenn; sister, Roxie; and son, Rustin. His charismatic soul, unwavering kindness, and adventurous heart touched many along his journey.

