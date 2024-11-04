Obituary: John (Joe) Joseph Taylor

John (Joe) Joseph Taylor passed away peacefully on October 26, 2024, at the age of 94. Born May 5, 1930, in Bisbee, AZ as the first-born son of John “Red” and Cathrine Taylor.

He grew up in AZ but at the age of 17 joined the Army and serving through the Berlin Airlift, Korea, and Vietnam. Joe retired from the Army April 20, 1972, due to hearing loss sustained during the wars.

After retiring from the Army Joe lived in Germany for 50 years before returning to Bisbee, AZ where he met Jan. Joe enjoyed sharing special snacks and treats with her classroom and was known to the kids as “Secret Mr. Big Cat”.

They were married March 3, 2007. Joe and Jan moved to Montana shortly after their wedding to be closer to grandchildren.

Joe loved traveling and he and Jan traveled to Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Lichtenstein, Canada, Alaska and several other US states. In his later years Joe’s favorite hobby was taking a drive to count deer. He also enjoyed reading, eating chocolate, and playing games.

Joe was a loving husband, brother, uncle and Opa. Joe is survived by his dear wife, Jan; his brother, John Benjamin Taylor; his sister, Cecilia “Maurine” Adams, and many nieces and nephews. His Great Falls family included stepdaughter, Cindy Cherie and her husband, Clay; grandchildren, Keely and Zach; as well as one great grandson who he affectionately referred to as “Ivan the Terrible”.

