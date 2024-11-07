Obituary: John Michael Walsh

John “John Boy” Michael Walsh, 61, a longtime resident of Great Falls, passed away unexpectedly in his home October 27, 2024. John was born to Perry and Frances Walsh November 23, 1962, Beaverlodge, Canada. As a military child, John spent his younger years living in Florida, playing barefoot and swimming with his brothers. In 1971 the Walsh family relocated to Great Falls on military orders to Malmstrom AFB.

A 1981 CM Russell High School graduate, John played the position of linebacker on the varsity football team. During his time as a Rustler, John played alongside his brothers competing in several state championships, winning the 1980 state championship. He also played in the East-West Shrine game as an all-conference player. John was an extremely talented and decorated athlete. He also was a pitcher for the Great Falls Chargers.

John attended Montana State University as an art major after high school. He married and welcomed his daughter, Meghan, shortly after. John continued his college education at Arkansas State University before returning to Great Falls.

A “Jack of all Trades” and an artist at heart, John was a gifted landscaper, gardener and stonemason. He was instrumental in building the Back Nine at the Anaconda Hills Golf Course. John also worked for the City of Great Falls in the Parks and Recreation Department for years. Dubbed the “Superintendent” and having worked in heavy construction, John could fix/build just about anything.

John Boy was certainly a Montana Boy through and through. He enjoyed fishing, camping, snow skiing, and hunting, sharing these outdoor experiences with his daughter. With a green thumb just like his mother, John grew beautiful gardens and was always sure to share his home-grown vegetables with others.

A true heart of gold beneath a tough exterior John was a kind and compassionate person who loved big – “to the moon.” He had a great sense of humor and “imagined the possibilities” in everything. A father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, John Boy will be deeply missed. We carry his memory with us always.

John is survived by his daughter Meghan Kirby (Sean), grandchildren Grace, Sean Jr., and Lylah, his mother Frances Walsh, his brothers: James, Russel, David, Joe, and Perry Walsh and many adoring nephews and nieces.

