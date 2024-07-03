Obituary: John Paul Talmage

John Paul Talmage, a beloved husband, father and Papa, passed away on June 29. 2024, at the age of 70. He was born on July 15, 1953, in Wallace, ID, and most recently resided in Great Falls, MT.

John was a talented contractor and took great pride in his work. He was known for his incredible building skills and attention to detail. Additionally, John had a flair for making wonderful cheesecakes that his loved ones enjoyed.

In his free time, John found joy in various hobbies such as hiking, cooking, and spending time with his grandchildren. He cherished the moments shared with his family, whether it was playing cards, exploring the outdoors, or simply relaxing in his favorite chair.

John had a fondness for game shows and America’s Got Talent, which he often watched on TV with his grandchildren. His quick wit and sarcastic sense of humor always brought a smile to the faces of those around him.

John is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Sue Talmage; his children, Ruth (Jon) Berglund, Levi Talmage, Amy (Parker) Pfieffenberger, Bekah (Dale) Fulgum, and Courtney (Andrew) Nagengast. John was also a proud papa to Matthew, Sara, Maleaha, Andrew, Hadley, Sawyer, Branson, Callan, Paxton, Sutton, Maddox, Camryn, and Kennedy. John is also survived by his sister, Cindy (Mark) Walters, who shared a special bond with him.

