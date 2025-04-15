Obituary: John Raymond Poythress

John Raymond (Ray) Poythress, 66, passed away on April 7, 2025, due to complications from pneumonia.

Born in San Antonio, Texas on November 6, 1958, John and his family moved to Great Falls, MT at the age or 3 where he grew up and built a life filled with kindness and connection. For a short while he lived in Fort Benton where he enjoyed helping at the volunteer fire department.

John was a unique individual who was often seen walking his beloved dog, Bruno, bringing joy to his neighborhood with his gentle smile and friendly wave. His generous spirit and unwavering compassion left an indelible mark on his community.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Katherine Royland, and their love remains a cherished memory.

John is survived by his four brothers Biff (Melody) Poythress, Joe Poythress, Rick (Liz) Poythress and David (Tracey) Poythress; his sister Mary (Tari) Hughes; multiple nephews and nieces, step son Nicholas (Tory) Royland and stepdaughter Jerilynn Royland, who will carry forward his legacy of love and generosity.

