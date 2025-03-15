Obituary: John Thomas Mital

John Thomas Mital, 89, passed away on Thursday, March 6, 2025, surrounded by his loving family. A long-time resident of Cascade County, John was born in Great Falls and raised in Belt, Montana. He graduated from Belt Valley High School in 1953. During his junior year, John joined the Military Reserves, and upon graduation, he went on active duty with the U.S. Navy. Stationed in Long Beach, CA, he served as a boatswain’s mate from 1955 to 1961 aboard the USS Watts Destroyer, which patrolled the China Sea during the Korean War. After leaving active duty, he remained in the Reserves until 1961.

To commemorate his military travels, John had a sparrow tattooed on his arm, symbolizing the 5,000 miles he traveled with the Navy. His love for his fellow service members continued throughout his life as he remained deeply involved with the VFW. He was also dedicated to his community, serving for many years with both the Belt Fire Department and the Belt City Council.

One fateful day, while stopping at a Texaco station, John met Roberta (Bobbie) Williamson, who helped fuel his car. It was love at first sight. The couple married on October 6, 1962, at the Montclair United Methodist Church in Belt, MT. Over the next 62 years, they built a life filled with love, joy, and laughter in John’s hometown of Belt.

John was known to many as a jack-of-all-trades. He was a handyman, a barber, and for many years, a school bus driver for Belt School. He also worked as a TV and radio repairman and spent 35 years with the Montana State Highway Department as a foreman for road maintenance.

Known for his playful spirit and loving heart, John was an avid bowler and Cribbage player. Though the competition was often fierce, he was always quick with a smile and a reminder: “It’s just a game anyway.” He cherished spending time with his family, never missing an opportunity to make lasting memories.

John's love for the outdoors was unmatched. With an advanced knowledge of camping, fishing, and boating, he passed down his skills to his loved ones. He was never one to pass up a good farm wheel ride or a road trip with his beloved wife, Bobbie. Above all, John’s unwavering faith in Christ was the foundation of his life. A lifelong member of the Belt Methodist Church, his faith brought him peace and comfort and shaped him into the man his family knew and loved.

John is survived by his wife, Roberta Mital of Belt, MT; son, John Robert Mital of Belt, MT; daughters, Jodie (Doug) Thole of Bigfork, MT, and Judie (Clark) Tenney of Scappoose, OR; sister, Mary Ann Potter of Butte, MT; grandchildren, Megan and Mason Shoulty, Lane and Gemma Thole, and Morgan and Bryce Tenney; great-grandchildren, Scarlett Schoultz, Leo Shoultz, and Thomas Thole (Rea Jules); and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.