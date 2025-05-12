Obituary: John William Matson

Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, and friend, John William Matson of Helena, MT, passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025. Born on July 29, 1944, in Provo, UT, John graduated from BYU High School in 1962, competing in football, track, and speech. At 17, he enlisted in the Utah National Guard, training at Fort Ord, CA, and serving in the Field Artillery.

John married Linda Thurman on October 19, 1964, and had two sons, John Jr. and Matthew, before later divorcing. He worked for many years in commercial construction and ultimately became a Certified Elevator Constructor and Inspector.

John’s career brought him to Montana, where he met Kathleen Conroy on St. Patrick’s Day, 1974. They married on May 7, 1979, and settled in Great Falls, where their son Christopher was born, later moving to Helena in 1986. John retired after 34 years in the elevator industry and was a proud member of IUEC Local 19.

A lover of the outdoors, John spent countless summer days camping and boating along the Missouri River with Kathy and their golden retrievers. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and skiing with family and friends.

After Kathy’s passing in 2019, John found joy in new hobbies, including playing the banjo, practicing calligraphy, and especially spending time with his cherished grandchildren.

John is survived by his sons, John Jr. (Kimberly) and Matthew of Provo, UT and Christopher (Keely) of Arvada, CO; grandchildren, John III, Margret, and Bridger; sister, Judy (Doug) of Provo, UT; and many extended family members. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rudolf “Rudy” and Eva Matson and his wife, Kathleen Matson.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 17, at O’Connor Memorial Chapel in Great Falls, followed by a Rite of Committal at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

