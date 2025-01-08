Obituary: John William Rupp

One of the perks of making final arrangements in advance is that I get to work on my own obituary. The flip side, of course it's still an obituary so I will include some basic information you expect in an obituary.

I was born the second of four boys to Fred and Cleora Rupp of Whitehouse, Ohio and grew up on the family farm where we learned about values, hard work, respect, and other lessons of life to prepare us for the future. This was an era of fast cars, motorcycles, and racing and I contributed my fair share to that action. I graduated from Anthony Wayne High School with a yearning for travel and to see things outside of Ohio. For several months with a good friend, we worked our way across the states to California and back to Texas. After returning to Ohio, I joined the Air Force hoping to see more of the world. It proved successful as I served in or visited 23 foreign countries during my 30 years of service. In addition, the Air Force enabled me to further my education.

I married Martha Murdock in 1959, and we had two daughters. While stationed at Malmstrom in Great Falls we divorced. I met and married my true soulmate and angel “Lois” and adopted her daughter, Michelle. My soulmate and I shared the love of travel and together we visited all 50 US states and Canada. Together we enjoyed camping, hiking, fishing, and the love of Montana. She became my hunting partner, and we enjoyed many successful hunting trips. We also both enjoy reading, gardening, collecting candlewick crystal and old oil lamps, and quiet time together.

The love of the Lord and Redeemer Lutheran Church has been a significant part of our lives. I served as custodian, on the property, stewardship, endowment committees, and as the Financial Secretary. Also, as a volunteer for many functions and activities, and worked with the Retired Services Volunteer Program.

After Air Force retirement, I worked on a wheat farm for 18 years, once a farm boy always a farm boy. Medical issues forced me to give up that job and my Angel nurse “Lois” became my care giver through many trying times and events.

Grieve as you will but not too long, I carried out my roles as son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather to the best of my ability but I was just a man and hopefully remembered as a good man.

I leave behind my wife; sister-in-law, Rita; daughters, Melodee Shockey and Michelle (Jon); five grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. I was preceded in death by my daughter, Evelyn Frost; parents, Fred and Cleora; brothers, Dan, Larry, and Galen; and son-in-law, Stephen Shockley.

