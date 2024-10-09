Obituary: John Winkleblack

John Winkleblack, a beloved son, brother, uncle, and friend to many, passed away on October 6, 2024, in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on August 20, 1985, in Anchorage, Alaska to his loving parents, Jan Scott and David Winkleblack.

John was raised in Great Falls, MT by his mother, Jan, as well as his uncle, Bob, and auntie, Judy, who were a second set of parents to him and loved him unconditionally.

A passionate artist at heart from a young age, John found solace and joy through drawing and painting. His creative spirit shone brightly through his work as he poured his soul into every piece he created. Whether it was with brush strokes or pencil lines, John had an innate ability to capture the beauty of life within his art.

Music held a special place in John's heart, its melodies serving as the soundtrack to many fond memories throughout his life. He found comfort in long car rides where he could lose himself in the rhythm of the road alongside some of his favorite tunes.

Tragically, John lost his battle with diabetes after years of valiantly fighting against this relentless disease that took him too soon from this world.

John's memory will forever be cherished by his mother, Jan Scott; father, David Winkleblack; sister, Laurie (Steve) Walker; niece, Kenleigh Walker; aunts and uncles, Judy and Bob McIntyre, Jolene and Pat Wynn, Jena and Mike Tabacco, and Joe and Anita Kowalchuk; and many loving cousins. His passing has left an irreplaceable void in the hearts of those who loved him.

