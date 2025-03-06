Obituary: Jon Louis Williams

Jon Louis Williams passed away on February 27, 2025, at the age of 69 in Great Falls, Montana. He was born on February 13, 1956, in Superior, Wisconsin to William and Willa Williams.

Jon proudly served his country in the United States Air Force, where he was stationed in the Philippines and Germany.

After his military service, Jon worked a variety of jobs, including working as a salesman for General Distributing and a cab driver/courier for a couple different companies.

Jon had a passion for computers and was known for his quick wit and love of making jokes. He also cherished the time spent hunting with his longtime friend, Joe Torres. Jon always cherished life with his friends and family, especially the love of his life, Angela. He cherished every moment with her.

Jon is survived by his wife, Angela Williams of Great Falls, Montana; his children, Anna C. Williams (Ty) Stender of Sheridan, Montana, Megan C. Williams Owens, Matthew L. Williams of San Diego, California, William R. Williams of Great Falls, Montana, and Jon Randal (Faith) Williams of Grand Forks, North Dakota; sister, Patricia (Dave) Stanaway; and two grandchildren, Mia R. Stender and Adelaide N. Williams.

