Obituary: Jon Michael Marquis

Jon Michael (Mike) Marquis of Cascade, 69, was called home to heaven on October 18, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. Mike was born to Elna and William Marquis on September 26, 1955, in Warren, Minnesota. At the age of five, Mike and his family moved to Montana where he has resided ever since, building a life filled with love and lasting friendships.

Mike attended school in Cascade and graduated in 1974. It was there that he met the love of his life, Pam Chambers. The two were married on October 8, 1977, and just celebrated their 47th wedding anniversary. They have been blessed with four children, Justin, Weston, Chayleen, and Shantell, who have given them 10 grandchildren.

Mike filled his daytime hours working for Pepsi, Big Spring Water, and Coca-Cola before an injury sent him home to work with Pam at their daycare in 2004. For the next 18 years, until the couple closed the daycare in December of 2022, Mike and Pam worked together feeding, rocking, cuddling, loving, and cleaning up after hundreds of babies in Cascade so their parents could go to work and have peace of mind knowing that their most precious possessions were in the most capable of hands.

Mike enjoyed spending time with his wife, children, and grandchildren and was a fixture at all of their athletic events and other activities. His banana chocolate chip cookies were the stuff of legend, as were the fishing stories he enjoyed telling. He loved hunting, fishing, and working with his hands. He could bring just about any dead engine back to life, and he was always willing to lend a hand to a friend or neighbor in need.

A pillar of strength and kindness in his community, Mike’s legacy will live on in all those who were fortunate enough to have crossed his path. He will be remembered for his warm smile, his sense of humor, his generous spirit, and his unwavering dedication to his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Pam; children, Justin (Wendy) of Kingsburg, California, and their children Madison and Tyson; Weston (Katey) of Malta and their children AJ and Thatcher; Chayleen (Cody) Person of Cascade and their children Lyndon and Wynnet; and Shantell (Patch) Wirtzberger of Havre and their children Brantley, Tenley, Presley, and Hadley.