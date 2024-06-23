Obituary: Joseph Anthony Pipinich

Joseph Anthony (“Rudy,” “Tonker”) Pipinich passed away on June 16, 2024, surrounded by his loving family. He was born on June 27, 1949, in Anaconda, MT, to Kathleen and Tony Pipinich. Joe graduated from Anaconda Central in 1966 and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in Social Science from Carroll College.

It was while attending Eastern Montana College in Billings, Montana that he met his wife, Laurie. They began their life together on August 6, 1976. He was a loving and supportive husband to Laurie for 47 years. Joe was a devoted father to his four children Nathan, Paul, Mathew, and Kathleen. He absolutely cherished spending time with his six grandchildren and found great joy in playing games with them, telling jokes, and making them laugh. Joe’s family meant more to him than anything else in this world.

Joe was known for his sense of humor, kindness, and willingness to always lend a helping hand to others. Most of all, Joe taught us all that true happiness comes from living in the moment. Joe had a passion for education, finding a rewarding career in being a computer educator and later working with students at the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind. He used his clever wit to write radio jingles for a time. Joe also dedicated countless hours to coaching and mentoring youth soccer players in Great Falls.

Joe is survived by his wife, Laurie Pipinich; children, Nathan (Angie) Pipinich, Paul Pipinich, Mathew Pipinich, and Kathleen (Justin) Adams; grandchildren, Tyler Pipinich, Kellan Pipinich, Kelsey Pipinich, Bekki Absher, Finn Pipinich, and Ralph Adams; siblings, Jack Pipinich, Mary Kay Jacobson, and Tony (Terri) Pipinich; and nieces and nephews, Brian (Linda) Jacobson, Max (Kris) Jacobson, Ryan Pipinich, Dylan (Katie) Pipinich, and Kaci (Barrett) McDonald.

