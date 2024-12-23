Obituary: Joseph E. David

Joseph E. David, aged 77, passed away on December 19, 2024, at his Wolf Creek home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Joe was born and raised in upstate New York. After graduating from high school in 1966 he joined the Air Force. He proudly served his country for 24 years, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant in 1991.

He married the love of his life, Suzanne "Suzie" Kadlecik in 1968. They had a daughter, Megan and a son, Michael. Throughout his career he was stationed at various U.S. Air Bases eventually landing at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls in 1975. After retiring from the Air Force, he then spent many years working as a manager in the feed industry. Joe wound down his work career as a warehouseman for Central Plumbing and Heating.

He was a lifelong Yankees fan and a supporter of the U of M Griz football team. Joe enjoyed playing softball, bowling, fishing and boating on Holter Lake. He possessed an in-depth knowledge of rock and roll and was known to be an avid fan of the Beatles. In his retirement, he and his wife traveled around the country taking many road trips, sampling local food and learning as much about different parts of the country.

Joe had written over 200 restaurant reviews on Yelp in his never-ending quest to find great food. These reviews were often humorous and showed a great fondness for his subject. His pursuit to find the best pizza often had him and his family going to some of the best pizzerias in the US; at one point he had eaten at four of the top ten pizza restaurants in the United States.

He is survived by his wife, Suzie of 56 years; his daughter, Megan (Gene) Darrah Great Falls, MT; his son, Michael (Shannon) David Federal Way, WA; sisters, Lokadia C. David and L. Brie David Anchorage, AK; grandsons, Sean and Joseph Darrah Great Falls, MT, Jake (Becca), David Buckley, WA, and Caleb David Federal Way, WA; niece, Dezi-Rae David- Robb; and nephew, Shane David- Robb. Anchorage, AK.

