Obituary: Joseph Eli

In deepest sorrow we announce that Joe lost his life in a fatal single-vehicle crash early the morning of September 2nd.

Joe lived life to the fullest and enjoy the company of his family and thousands of friends.

A rugged outdoors man, mechanical genius, loving brother, son, grandson, and friend, Joe lived by his own rules and deep sense of honor.

His dedication to family and friends alike was unparalleled. He worked hard and played harder.

He will be sorrowfully missed by all who knew him.

A celebration of his life will be held at Ox & Son Auction (697 Vaughn South Frontage Road) on Saturday, September 14, 2024, at 6 p.m.

He is survived by his sisters Krysal Sattler, Megan Merritt, and Mary Eli; his mother Colleen Sattler; his step-mother Jenny Hinzman; his father Cory Eli; and his grandparents Ron & Spence Eli, Leonard Sattler, and Diane Hinzman.

He is preceded in death by his grandmother Vicki Gabriel; his grandmother Diane Sattler; his step-grandfather Jerry Hinzman; and his step-father Karl Maki.