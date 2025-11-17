Obituary: Kathleen "Kay" Emmert

Kathleen “Kay” Emmert’s story began on May 24, 1957, and from the very start she carried with her a blend of grit, humor, and heart that made life with her unforgettable. She passed away on November 14, 2025, in Great Falls, MT, with her children by her side—exactly the way she would have wanted it: with love close enough to touch.

Kay graduated from CMR and worked for many years at the Great Falls Gas Company. After the birth of her first child, Chase, she embraced her favorite role in life—being a mom. A few more chapters in her life’s story brought her to Ronan, MT, where she welcomed her second child, Jamie, who brought tremendous joy and excitement into her life, along with her granddaughter, Renleigh.

Kay loved a good taco, mowing her parents’ lawn on the family farm, and spending time with loved ones. She was a strong, independent woman who always did what she could to make the people around her happy. Her generosity and care for others were qualities to be admired. She had a rare gift—she could make you love, laugh, and cry, sometimes all at once. Kay will be deeply missed by the many lives she touched throughout her journey.

In her final chapters, Kay turned her focus to her health and faced the challenges of liver disease with courage and grace.

Kay was preceded in passing by her brother, Bill; her parents, Katie and Mike; and her niece, Michelle.

She is survived by her children, Chase Weinhandl of Portland, OR, and Jamie Olson of Kalispell, MT; her grandchild, Renleigh; and her sisters, Celia Emmert of Kalispell, MT, Sharon Emmert of California, and her twin, Kathy, of Columbia Falls, MT.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.