Obituary: Brian Larson

Brian Larson was born in Helena, Montana on June 5th, 1978. He joined his parents, Martin and Cheryl Larson and older brother, Marty. When Brian was three years old the family moved back to the farm. He spent the majority of his life in the Fairfield area, graduating from Fairfield High School in 1997. In his youth he loved playing baseball, riding horses, and had especially fond memories of his first packing trip with his cousin, Jonathan, into the Bob Marshal Wilderness at age 5. He rode horses to school for a week during high school with his cousin George in an effort to prove a point.

Brian had a strong work ethic from a young age that carried throughout his life. He started mowing lawns with Gary before they could even drive, custom cutting from Texas to Montana when he was 15. His work history was extensive including; cleaning the butcher shop for Bob Cummings, mechanic for Mills Ford and Leon Beachy, General Mills, flyfishing and hunting guide for Ford Creek Outfitters, fencing and fire lines with Bing and Lee, running the road grader for Teton County all before becoming self-employed with Benchland Processing, farming and ranching. Brian also served on the Fairfield Volunteer Fire Department for nearly 20 years, also serving on the Greenfield School Board for 9 years.

Brian met Amber by chance through mutual friends. He later told Amber that he had decided he was "gonna chase the girl with the purple hair." As a young couple they took off to the mountains and adventured there for five seasons. Brian and Amber married on July 21st, 2006 on top of a mountain in Big George Gulch overlooking Gibson Reservoir. The couple settled into life on the bench, welcoming son, Marty, in December 2007 and daughter, Avery, in December 2009. Brian cherished his role as a father and loved his family with his whole heart.

Their early family years were filled with adventures camping at Benchmark #6, flyfishing the south fork of the Sun River, Sledding at Elk Creek, Rodeos in White Sulfur Springs, road trips to the canyon down canal road and evenings as a family jamming to music. After 6 years on the road grader Brian and Amber decided to take the leap and build a butcher shop. With immense help from friends and family Benchland Processing became a reality. Once the butcher shop was established he took on the family farm, adding cows and ground over the years. Brian fought a hard fight but lost the battle within himself in the end. Now his soul can rest.

The family of Brian Larson wishes everyone to love and cherish those around you and remember to allow yourself to be loved. Reach out when the walls start to close in - You are never alone!

Brian is proceeded in death by his older brother, Marty Larson.

He is survived by his wife Amber Larson and their children Marty and Avery Larson. His parents Martin Larson and Cheryl Menard, and grandfather Fred Larson. Other survivors include numerous in-laws, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of life will take place in June of 2026. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Trysten Fellers Memorial Fund, 1102 Highway 408, Fairfield, MT 59436.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Frontier Funeral Home website.