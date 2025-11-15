Obituary: Karen Marle (Lorang) Steffan

Karen Marle (Lorang) Steffan, aged 84, passed away on November 10, 2025, after 9 long years battling cancer.

Karen was born on April 5, 1941, to Joe and Gert Lorang in Great Falls, MT. She grew up on the family farm/ranch in Eden, MT and graduated from GF Central Catholic High in 1959. She was blessed with 3 daughters from her first marriage, which were the light of her life. Karen married Sam Steffan in1978 and, they spent 40 years together before his passing in 2019.

She often reminisced about the "good old days" at the Eden Hall dances and how joyful her life was growing up. She worked numerous jobs throughout her life, but her greatest achievement was raising all of her kids, grandkids, and great-grandchildren with love, generosity, concern, and humor. Karen instilled the values of what a strong family was in all of us. She was an amazing cook, and she would make a giant ranch style meal weekly when she was still feeling well. Her meals were delicious and it was because her secret ingredient was love.

Besides cooking, she also enjoyed riding on the back of the Harley with her husband, gardening, shopping for her family, walking, watching all of the activities her grandchildren were involved in, and taking care of her dog, feral cats, and squirrels.

Karen is Survived and missed by her children, Shelly (Val) Scott, Kim (Jack) Moris, Kely (Tracy) Mikes, and Kevin Steffan; grandchildren, Leslie (Ryan) Seltzer, Dillon (Melissa) Morris, and Karty (Dusty) Craddock; great-grandchildren, Keenan and Quincy Seltzer, Capri and Crew Craddock and Milo and Madden Morris; brothers, Dennis (Ruth) and Norman Lorang; and her best friend since kindergarten, Janice Steensrud. She also had a very large family with many beloved uncles, aunts, nieces, and nephews. Her little dog, Zoey, was also a big part of her life.

She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; and sister-in-law, Anita Lorang. At her reguest, there will be no formal services and she will have an immediate family only burial. Thank you to Dr. Martin and his staff at Sletten Cancer and Peace Hospice for her care.

Donations in her memory can be made to Pet Paw-See at PO. Box 6491 GF, MT 59406.

She was and always will be the cornerstone and the rock of our family, "Thank God for you. The wind beneath my wings."

