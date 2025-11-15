Obituary: Carole LaNae (Marquis) Gilmour

Carole LaNae (Marquis) Gilmour, aged 83, of Great Falls, Montana, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of November 14, 2025, surrounded by her family.

Carole was born on January 14, 1942, to William and Elna Marquis in Warren, Minnesota. After graduating from high school in 1960, she moved to Great Falls with her sister Bonnie to work at the Great Falls Phone Company. In March of 1961, a coworker set her up on a blind date that changed everything. Four short months later, in July of 1961, she married the love of her life, Herbert Gilmour. Over the next 60 years, they built a beautiful life together, filled with love, dedication, and laughter, raising three sons — Scott, Eric, and Randy — along with four grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Throughout her working years, Carole poured her heart into every role she held, most proudly serving as the VP of Retail for Easterseals-Goodwill. She cherished the friendships she formed during her long career and enjoyed sharing the treasures she thrifted along the way.

Carole was an adventurer at heart. She loved telling stories of camping up Moose Creek, and day trips around Kings Hill. In 2015, Carole and Lew made the Little Belt Mountains their part-time home, building a cabin on an old mining claim near Monarch. That cabin became her sanctuary — a peaceful haven surrounded by trees, bear cubs, and the wildflowers she adored. She spent countless summer days there sharing that magical place with her grandchildren and beloved border collie Ronald.

Carole had a deep love of nature and a talent for coaxing beauty out of the earth. Her raspberry patch produced gallons of berries every summer and drew visitors from near and far. Her garden overflowed with vegetables and flowers, and her canning skills became legendary —sharing raspberry jam, pickles, beets, and tomato sauce with those she loved.

Carole was also known for her beautiful stained-glass work and handknit slippers. She poured patience, precision, and so much heart into every piece.

She is survived by her husband, Herb; her sons, Scott (Donna) and Randy (April); her grandchildren, Trevor (Emma), Meghan (Reese), Miranda (Colton) and their son Colter, and Wyatt (Jordan); and her brother, Bob Marquis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Elna; her son, Eric; and her siblings, Jackie, Joyce, Bonnie, Bill, Harvey, Tracy, and Mike.

Carole’s warmth, creativity, and adventurous spirit will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.

A celebration of life will be held in Carole’s honor on Saturday November 22, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Easterseals-Goodwill. MAKE A GIFT - Easterseals-Goodwill Northern Rocky Mountain Inc.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.