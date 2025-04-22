Obituary: Joyce Eddards Maxwell

Joyce Eddards Maxwell peacefully passed away on April 21, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. Joyce was born on January 2, 1944, in Cedar City, Utah, to Fay “Bud” Eddards and Norene Keyes. Her family eventually relocated to Montana and Joyce was raised in Great Falls.

After graduating from Great Falls High School in 1965, she married the love of her life, Everette Maxwell, on September 3rd. They shared 59 years together, and their love story will never end. Joyce went on to work as a health care aid, and one of her proudest accomplishments was being an Easter Seals Home Aid.

Aside from spending time with her family, Joyce had many other hobbies. She enjoyed traveling, camping, fishing and swimming. She also liked to read and see what she could find at garage sales.

Joyce is preceded in death by her parents Bud and Norene Eddards; her daughter, Marlice Maxwell; brothers, Les Eddards and Bobby Eddards; and several half brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her husband, Everette Maxwell; her son, Gerald Maxwell (Lyzia); daughter, Maria Stout (Dale); brothers, Vince Eddards and Byron Eddards; grandchildren, Adrian, Norena, James, Amber, Joshua and Logan; and great grandchildren, Marilyn and Azwrith.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.