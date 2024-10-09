Obituary: Joyce Marie Depner

On July 10,2024, Joyce Marie Depner, 85, passed peacefully in her sleep after her lunch while taking an afternoon nap. Joyce Marie Werner was born to her parents Henry Werner and Amanda Green on April 5,1939, in Carson, ND. Where she was raised on the family’s homestead farm.

She married the love of her life, Donald John Depner, on June 17,1961, in which they shared a lifetime together in Choteau, Montana, until Don’s passing on December 11, 2017.

Joyce and Don were blessed with two beautiful daughters, Sonja Vanes Depner born on May 24,1963, and Stacie Depner Spencer born October 7, 1964, in Pierre, SD. Don and Joyce suffered deep loss of both their daughters as Sonja passed at the age of 14 in an accident on May 27, 1977, and Stacie Depner Spencer passed at 45 years old on November 30, 2009, losing her battle with breast cancer.

Joyce enjoyed working with Don on the family farm and then was a caretaker of elderly in her mother-in-law, Martha Depner’s home health nursing home for years. She enjoyed her rides with Don in his truck and going on trips to see family. She loved her neighbors and friends and enjoyed their visits and appreciated all their help through the years. Joyce was known for her amazing homemade Cheesecake in which she brought every Christmas Eve for the holidays until she was unable to travel and spent her last years at the Beehive in Choteau, MT.

Survivors include her sister, Donna Ruhoff; brother, Donald Werner; niece and husband, Bonnie and Jim Cartwright, who helped care for her and Don through the years; her 6 grandchildren, Nial, Erik, LeAnna, Leigha, Evan and Larisa Spencer; numerous nieces and nephews; great and great-great nieces and nephews; her neighbors; and friends.

