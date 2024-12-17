Obituary: Juanita Ellen Deck

Juanita Ellen Works Deck passed away peacefully from natural causes, surrounded by her family into the arms of Jesus on December 11, 2024, at the age of 90. Born on August 31, 1934, to Kenneth and Helen Works, she was raised in Kenilworth, MT. She graduated from Fort Benton High School in 1952 and married Robert Lee Deck who lived across the street from her for several years. They exchanged vows on November 16, 1952, and spent the next 67 years creating beautiful memories together.

Juanita worked as a bookkeeper at Middlestadt at the Pontiac GMC store. They traveled extensively across the US, Canada and Mexico. Over the years they visited 48 of the 50 states. As snowbirds they spent their 38 winters in California and Hawaii for 4 years.

Juanita baked homemade bread twice a week. She also enjoyed sewing and embroidering various items including pillowcases, quilts and many dresses for family weddings. Juanita also had a large garden, and the children had to pick 100 weeds a day to go to the swimming pool. Robert and Juanita enjoyed square dancing for many years and traveled to many towns and states to showcase their skills. Later they went dancing once a month at the Elks Club with friends.

Juanita and Robert were the beginning of a great family. She is survived by her seven children. Alvin (Vicki) Deck, Rosalie (Ward) Scribner, Carl (Jodi) Deck, Elaine (Dave) Maughan, Rita (William) Scheele, Cheryl (Darrell) Arnold, Jan (Randy) Wiley. 18 grandchildren, 33 great grandchildren and 6 great-great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.