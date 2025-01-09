Obituary: Judith Ann Hubbard

Judith Ann Hubbard passed away Friday, January 3, 2025, at Peace Hospice in Great Falls at the age of 85. She was born on October 16, 1939, in Great Falls to Edgar and June Tilton, the youngest of three children. She attended Great Falls High School and spent weekends at ‘the tent’ in Augusta with family.

It was in Augusta where she met Bob Hubbard, the one and only man she ever loved. They were married on February 11, 1956. Their first daughter, Dianne, was born the following year to be joined two years later by son, RJ, and then by daughter, Kari.

Bob worked on ranches across the state and Judy became a ranch wife who cooked for the ranch hands. She always had loaves of bread and trays of cookies baking and a huge garden growing. She was an excellent seamstress who made all of Bob’s western work shirts and much of the clothing her children wore. Her whole family was in the rodeo arena, Judy was in the crowsnest timing the barrel racing and roping.

Bob and she had been married for 33 years when he passed away in 1989. Judy went to work for Shoe Corporation of Montana where she became a great saleswoman at Village Shoes for many years.

Just 18 months before retirement, Judy unfortunately suffered a stroke that required her to go into assisted living and then a nursing home.

She is survived by her children, Dianne Meinhardt (Bob) of Great Falls, RJ (Julie) of Glasgow, and Kari Hubbard (John Billy) of Box Elder; as well as grandchildren, Lee, Casey, Rebecca Amanda, Jonell, Tyler and Tre; and 13 great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.