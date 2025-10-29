Obituary: Judith Elaine (Lyseng) Hofman

Judith Elaine Hofman was born October 22, 1946, in Williston, North Dakota to Joe and Violet Lyseng of Froid, Montana. She was baptized and confirmed in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church and was a devout Catholic. Judy attended Froid Public School and graduated in 1966. On April 18, 1970, Judy was united in marriage to Greg Hofman of Culbertson, Montana. They celebrated their golden anniversary on April 18, 2020.

Judy went to Billings Business School after high school and then got a job working at the Froid Bank. She also worked in the kitchen at Roosevelt Medical Center and nursing home in Culbertson making lifelong friends along the way. Judy’s body began to deteriorate, forcing her to retire due to her physical disability.

Judy also worked tirelessly maintaining the farmyard and assisting Greg to raise cattle at the family farm in McCabe until Greg retired and they sold the cattle. Judy and Greg began splitting time at the farm in McCabe and Mesa, Arizona in 2012, and she enjoyed the warm Arizona weather. Following Greg’s passing in 2021, Judy moved in with Fred, Faith and her granddaughter, Adele, in Chinook, Montana, getting back to the farm in McCabe whenever she could.

Judy enjoyed bowling in her younger years and bowled a game scoring 186 at age 78, although that was on the Nintendo Wii. She enjoyed coloring, spoiling her cat, watching QVC, EWTN and the Hallmark Channel, and spending hours upon hours bird watching. She also enjoyed people watching wherever she was. Judy did her best to keep tabs on her cousins, her nieces and nephews, and their families. But none of those things compared to Judy’s dedication to her two children and grandchildren and great grandson. She cherished the time spent with her grandchildren. Her entire life can best be summed up by her steadfast devotion to her children and her grandchildren and by her deep faith in God and the Catholic church.

Judy passed away at the age of 79, following complications associated with her dialysis on October 25th, 2025 in Great Falls, Montana.

Judy is survived by her son Fred Hofman (Faith) Chinook, MT, daughter, Terri Ann Merrill (Brian) of Culbertson, MT, brother Jerry Lyseng (Carol) of Williston, ND and grandchildren, Caitlin Carlson (Andrew) of Carey, ID, grandson Cole Hofman of Culbertson, MT, granddaughter Courtney Hofman, Sidney MT, Adele Hofman, Chinook, MT, and a great grandson, Elijah Gregory Carlson.

Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Greg, her son Theodore Gregory Hofman, her sister, Yvonne Ryder, and niece, Janet O’Connor.

Funeral services will take place at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, October 31st at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Culbertson, followed by internment at Ebenezer Lutheran Church in Dane Valley.

