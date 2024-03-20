Obituary: Judy M. Palmer Hendricks

Judith “Judy” M. Palmer Hendricks passed away on March 16, 2024. Judy was born in Great Falls, MT on February 8, 1947, to Hugh and Margret (Keller) Palmer. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 1966.

While in school, Judy met the love of her life, Tom Hendricks. They married on March 25, 1966, at the Congregational Church in town, and would go on to have three kids and spend the next 58 years of their lives together.

Judy attended two years of college at Votech in Great Falls. She became a tax preparer and worked at H&R Block in Great Falls. She would also become the partial owner and office supervisor of the H&R Block office in Polson, MT.

Judy loved to garden both flowers and tomatoes and had created quite the garden on her deck at home. She adored all animals, and throughout her life had many pets including fish, ducks, parrots, cats, and dogs. Judy was an extensive traveler, and with her husband Tom, visited many countries throughout the world.

She is survived by her loving husband, Tom Hendricks; sister, Janet Buffington; sons, Terry (Carey) Hendricks, Ken Hendricks, Tom (Katy) Hendricks; her 9 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren; and her special friend, Jacinda Farrell.

