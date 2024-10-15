Obituary: Julianne "Julie" Preda Fabrega

Julianne “Julie” Fabrega (Preda) left this world in peace surrounded by her children on October 3, 2024. Born in St. Paul, MN December 29, 1933, to John and Julia Preda, she grew up speaking Hungarian with her mostly immigrant family. Julie met Jay, her husband of 27 years, in Minneapolis, MN. They were married in 1959 and moved to Great Falls, MT in 1960.

Julie had a passion for playing bridge and was a lover of lipsticks, stylish clothing, matching jewelry, Trésor perfume, and a good perm. She radiated elegance, regardless of the time of day or situation.

Before and after raising her children, which was her most rewarding career, she worked for various employers including Aetna, the FBI, the US Secret Service, the US Bankruptcy Court, the VA, and The Scottish Rite.

She was an enthusiastic volunteer and was an active member of the Junior League and the Friendship Force, served as a Queen of the Red Hat Society, ushered at the Mansfield Theater, and was a proud member of the Congregational Church where her alto voice was often part of the choir.

She is survived by her three children: Wendy (Greg) Tedford of Great Falls, MT; W. John (Stacy) Fabrega of Tallahassee, FL; and Wynette Birecki of Missoula, MT. She is also survived by her twelve grandchildren: John (Leah Stadola) Tedford, Jason Tedford, Julia Tedford, Paul (Savannah) Tedford, Aaron (Gloria) Tedford, Bethany Tedford, Adam (Yagmur) Tedford, Taylor (James Richmond) Fabrega, Alex (Taylor) Fabrega, Conner Fabrega, Madison (Ryan) Smiley, and Jackson (Grace Bickham) Birecki. Additionally, she is survived by her eight great-grandchildren: Leah Tedford, Adam Tedford, Everest Snaric, Summer Tedford, Cleo Tedford, Emilia Tedford, Isla Tedford and Augustus Olson. She is also survived by many more beloved in-laws, cousins, nieces, nephews, the Montessori kids who called her Nagymama, and numerous friends and family members in the US and Costa Rica.

Fittingly, her last words were "I love you."

