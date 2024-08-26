Obituary: Justin Ray Smart

Justin Ray Smart passed away in his home on August 23, 2024, at the age of 33, after a long battle with a tumor located in his brain stem.

Justin was born on July 23, 1991, to Mark and Deb Smart in Great Falls, Montana.

He graduated in 2010 from Great Falls High School and later from MSU Northern in 2017 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Agricultural Operation Technology and Business Minor.

He worked for CG Consulting for a time and later as a Manager Trainee for Columbia Grain in Harlem. He then accepted a position with Columbia Grain as Manager of their Havre Location.

He also loved working with his brother and dad in their taxidermy shop.

His favorite place was his grandma’s farm. Here he helped his grandma with many aspects of the farm and also enjoyed the great outdoors.

He loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends.

He especially enjoyed hunting mountain lions with his dogs, elk hunting with his horses, and eating his favorite meal of pierogis that his mom prepared.

Justin is survived by his parents, Mark and Deb Smart; brother, Josh Smart; grandmas, Ione Smart and Shirley Ramer, and many uncles, aunts, and cousins.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.