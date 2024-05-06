Obituary: Karen Lynn Kuster

Karen Lynn Kuster died unexpectedly on April 2nd, 2024 at her home in Pocatello from a pulmonary embolism. Karen was born on June 29th, 1957 in Lewistown to Frank Kuster and Connie (Dellwo) Kuster. She lived with her parents and younger brother Bob in several small Montana towns as Frank was transferred by the Great Northern Railroad.

When Karen was ten, her parents separated and she moved with her mother and brother to Choteau, where her mother’s family lived. Karen attended Choteau schools, graduating from High School in 1975. She was active in several sports including rodeo, swimming, basketball and track. When she graduated, she held several school records in hurdling and was annoyed when only a few years later Laura Stott broke them all.

After graduation, Karen moved to Helena where she worked for the State of Montana. She married Scott Frickle in 1977. They later divorced.

Karen joined the sky diving club in Helena. She was involved with the sport for years and made over 1000 jumps. She met another sky diver, Pat Schraufnagel at a jump meet and they married in 1981.

Karen moved to Great Falls where Pat was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base. They later moved to the Air Force Academy where Pat served as the Academy Sky Diving Coach. They divorced in 1983 and Karen returned to Montana.

Karen lived in Bozeman and Helena until 1998 when she moved to Pocatello to join another skydiving friend, Lorne Engelson. She worked as an insurance claims adjuster in Pocatello until a few months before her death.

Karen made a second career of taking in strays. She adopted many cats and dogs from shelters and was caring for four cats and a dog when she died.

She is survived by her brother Bob (Jen) Kuster of Shelby, life-long friends Lorne Engelson of Pocatello, Mike Lynch of Helena, Vicki Baker of Bynum and four nieces and nephews.

A funeral will be held on May 13th at 11:00 at St. Joseph’s Catholic church in Choteau with a reception to follow at the Stage Stop Inn.

Blue skies and fly free Karen.