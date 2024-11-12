Obituary: Karl A. Fiske, Jr.

Karl A. Fiske, Jr. passed away on November 8, 2024, in Great Falls. He was born on February 20, 1947, in Williston, ND to Karl A. Fiske, Sr. and June Fiske.

Karl graduated from Chinook Elementary School. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1965 and then received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Montana.

He worked at the Great Falls School for the Deaf and Blind and in the grain industry as a trucking dispatcher.

Karl enjoyed softball, cars, woodworking, drawing, fishing, and camping. He loved children and animals.

He is survived by his wife, Sharon R. (Mogstad) Fiske; daughter, Karren (Fiske) Gantt; son, Ole Fiske; sister, Peggy (Gene) Smith; grandchildren, Jordan Gantt and Soren Fiske; and two great-grandchildren.

