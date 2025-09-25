Obituary: Karyl Lynn Grayson

Karyl Lynn Grayson, age 83, was peacefully called home to the Lord on September 22, 2025. May she rest in eternal peace.

She was a devoted daughter of the Church and a faithful parishioner of St. Ann’s Cathedral, where her deep Catholic faith sustained and guided her throughout her life. She had a special devotion to Saints Faustina, Rose of Lima, and Thérèse of Lisieux, finding comfort in their intercession. Karyl also held firm pro-life convictions, cherishing the sanctity of all human life, and treasured praying the Rosary on Sundays with her family.

Karyl’s love for her family was at the heart of her life. Though quiet in her ways, she loved deeply and prayed faithfully for each family member, treasuring every photo, message, and FaceTime call. She was the beloved wife of Robert Grayson, who passed away in May 2025.

Her legacy lives on through her children, Terry Higgins (May), Jill Hoover, Natalie Furfine (Craig), and James Higgins (Trista). Though distance sometimes made frequent visits difficult, her love for her grandchildren, Tianne, Hong, Justine, Logan, Calvin, Sophia (Alex), Jacob, Kiera, and Khloe, knew no bounds. She delighted in their photos and lovingly crafted thoughtful handmade toys for each grandchild, every creation a tender expression of her generous heart.

Karyl was also blessed with exceptional artistic gifts, creating intricate needlepoint masterpieces that reflected the beauty of God’s creation. Her compassionate soul felt deeply for the pain and suffering of others; when those she loved faced hardship, her heart would ache alongside them, reflecting Christ’s own compassion for the hurting. Karyl’s beautiful artwork, including her children’s stories, reflected her lifelong love of learning, curiosity, and creative spirit.

A vigil service will be held at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, September 26, 2025, with a funeral liturgy at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 27, 2025, both at St. Ann’s Cathedral. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery.

Romans 8:38-39, “For I am persuaded, that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor powers, nor things present, nor things to come, nor height, nor depth, nor any other creature, shall be able to separate us from the charity of God, which is in Christ Jesus our Lord.”

Eternal rest grant unto Karyl, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon her.

To share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.