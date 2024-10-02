Obituary: Katherine "Kathy" Watson

Katherine (Kathy), Watson passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2024. She was born to William and Marilyn Watson on March 29, 1956.

Kathy was a very special, one-of-a-kind person who touched everyone she met in the most positive way, putting on a smile every day bringing happiness to everybody around her. She lived her life devoted to God, family and friends. Kathy was unique in that no matter how difficult her own personal challenges were, her concern for others always outweighed and took precedence over her own difficulties.

She was an incredibly independent soul who didn't know her personal limitations and went far beyond expectations of anybody who knew her.

She took great pride in caring for both of her parents in their home into their nineties with devotion and compassion. Kathy was loved and cherished by her family and friends.

Kathy is survived by her sisters, Brenda (Dexter) and, Patty (Corey); her brother, Jerry (Britta);along with many nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her little dog, Henry, who brought her endless joy.

