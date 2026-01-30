Obituary: Walter "Bunky" Charles Williams Jr

Walter Charles Williams Jr., lovingly known as “Bunky,” passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, January 22, 2026.

Bunky was born October 13, 1941, in Great Falls, Montana. He graduated from GFHS and served in the U.S. Navy from 1960–1964, where he learned many skills. He returned to Great Falls to learn the trade of plumbing. It was at Central Plumbing and Heating where he met Lora O’Loughlin. They were married in 1976 and recently celebrated their 49th anniversary.

Bunky then started working at Columbus Hospital, now known as Benefis, as a construction supervisor. He retired after 27 years in 2009 to stay home and work on his many hobbies.

He was a highly skilled craftsman in many textiles: woodworking, leathering, stained glass, blankets, and coats. He spent many hours in front of his sewing machines creating coats for his loved ones. It wasn’t uncommon to be stopped and asked where your coat came from! If you were lucky enough to have one of his handmade coats, please wear it in his remembrance.

Bunky loved hunting and fishing in his younger days and had a deep appreciation for the wilderness. Many summer vacations were spent exploring local campsites and introducing his children to the glories of our local national parks. Many wonderful memories were made in Glacier National Park.

At home, he kept a watchful eye on the neighborhood bunnies and would toss apple slices out for them. The bird feeders were always full, and the bird baths were clean and filled with fresh water. He had a green thumb and the gardens to prove it. His gardens bloomed seasonally with raspberries, strawberries, tomatoes, potatoes, and a plethora of flowers.

Bunky enjoyed watching old westerns, football, and hockey. He was able to travel with Lora to see professional games in Denver in 2009.

Surviving him is his wife of 49 years, Lora; daughters, Kristy and Heather; brother, Robert, all of Great Falls; close cousins, Lynn and Dee Dee; among many other very loved and cherished friends and neighbors.

Bunky was preceded in death by his firstborn son, David (1978); and parents, Leah Williams (2006) and Walter Charles Sr (2008).

Per his wishes, there will be no services. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association.

