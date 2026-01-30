Obituary: Boyd Wilson Wyatt

Boyd Wilson Wyatt passed away Saturday, January 24, 2026, in the care of the wonderful people at Benefis Peace Hospice. He was born February 13, 1950, to Frank Boyd Wyatt and Minola Evelyn Myers in Marion, Virginia.

In 1971, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps, a service he was deeply proud of and remained devoted to for the remainder of his life. He later traveled across various states, gathering life stories and adventures along the way.

In the early 80’s, Boyd had the good fortune of his truck breaking down outside of Great Falls; he decided it was the perfect place to put down roots. He soon met Cynthia Holcomb, who would become his wife. Along with her daughter, Jennifer, they began their life together in Dutton, Montana, completing their family with the birth of their daughter, Jessica, in January of 1985.

Boyd shared a lifelong love for cars with his brother, Joe. After working for several local shops, he eventually purchased a building in Dutton and opened his own business, Boyd’s Body Shop.

He took great joy in sharing stories of his travels with his children—tales which may or may not have been entirely true. These vast life experiences often served as life lessons for his daughters. Boyd also had a deep love for the community of Dutton. He was always available to friends and gladly helped whenever asked; in his final years, his community graciously looked out for him in return. He was a familiar sight in town, rolling through on his scooter with his beloved dog close by.

The family asks that those who knew him support the American Legion of Dutton or the Dutton Senior Center, as both organizations supported Boyd immensely.

Boyd was preceded in death by his father, Frank; his mother, Evelyn; his brother, Joseph Sexton; and his sister, Joyce Ann Wyatt. He is survived by his daughters, Jennifer Holcomb of Montana and Jessica Wyatt of South Korea. He is also survived by his sisters, Josie "Libby" Goodwin of Virginia, Norma Wyatt Sheets of South Carolina, and Wanda Eblin of Virginia.

Services for Boyd will be held in the spring so that everyone can join his family graveside. Details will be shared at a later date.