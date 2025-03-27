Obituary: Kathleen Ann McCormick Bertsch

Kathleen Ann McCormick Bertsch passed away peacefully with her family by her side on March 24, 2025, in Great Falls, Montana. She was born on June 21,1949, in Shelby, Montana.

Kathy graduated from Shelby High School in 1967 before attending Montana State University in Bozeman, where she earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing. She dedicated her life to caring for others, working as a nurse at Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, teaching nursing, and serving in home health care.

She was married to Marshall Bertsch and made her home in Great Falls, residing at Southwinds Assisted Living and later at Benefis East Senior Care. Kathy found joy in camping, riding motorcycles, gardening, and the companionship of her beloved Schnauzer dogs and her cat, Blue. A woman of deep faith, she was a devoted member of Holy Spirit Catholic Parish.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Don McCormick; and her sister, Rosalie McCormick Preputin. She is survived by her son, Brian Bertsch (Emily); her cherished grandchildren, Makenzie, Peyton, Camden, Britain, and Marshall; her brother, Larry McCormick (Denise); her sisters, Marie Rossmiller (Tom) and Jeanne Blanchet (John); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and dear friends.

Kathy was deeply loved and will be remembered fondly by her family, friends, and the compassionate staff and residents at Benefis East and West View Senior Care.

A service to honor Kathy’s life will be held at Holy Spirit Catholic Church on Tuesday, April 1, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 201 44th St S, Great Falls, MT 59405.

