Obituary: Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Emerson

Heaven gained an angel on the early morning of January 12, 2025, when “Nana” Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Emerson passed away at Benefis Healthcare, surrounded by her husband Jerry and family by her side.

Betty Jean (Cutz) and Thomas Corkery welcomed their first born beautiful daughter, Kathleen (Kathy) Ann Corkery, on November 29, 1948, in Spokane, Washington. She spent most of her childhood in Shelby, Montana, before moving with her parents and 8 younger siblings, Maureen, Colleen, Peggy, Evie, Steven, Betsy, Tommy, and Patty, back to Spokane, WA, where she finished school and went on to further her education in nursing as an LPN, EMT, then graduating with an RN Degree from MSU Northern Montana College in Havre, MT.

Steve Garner and Kathy were married in 1968, having (2) children, Robert and Becky Garner, which ended in divorce shortly after. She lived in Spokane with her young children, close to her sisters and family and working. In 1972, Kathy married Thomas “Butch” Daley welcoming their (3) children, Michael, Marci, and Daniel Daley. They settled into the Sunny Slope area and Fairfield Community in Montana. They later divorced. Kathy was an EMT for the Fairfield Ambulance and worked as a RN at TMC in Choteau, raising her children in Fairfield.

She married her love, Jerry Emerson, in Fairfield, MT, on March 11, 1995, and together they shared an adventurous life, with Jerry there by her side until the end. They would have been married for 30 wonderful years this year. They loved playing cards with family and friends, traveling, camping, 4-wheeling, family gatherings, and fishing together. Kathy had many other hobbies from quilting, crocheting, cooking, baking, soaking up the sun, boating, swimming, kayaking, water skiing, canning, and gardening. She was gifted in her artistic abilities and painted several amazing paintings. An avid fisherman, she would sit for hours just waiting for that big fish. Kathy was known for her beautiful quilts. Even with her vision failing, her quilting was impeccable. It was a welcomed treasure to receive her special gift of a quilt.

The 7 Corkery Sisters would have their early morning FaceTime call every day. Kathy and her sisters would get on this call and if there’s one thing we all learned through the years, is that nothing interfered with her morning call. The Corkery Girls’ Sisterhood is one of a kind, an unbreakable bond between sisters, always there for each other from the beginning to the end.

Kathy and Jerry enjoyed attending events for all the children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. From concerts, graduations, gymnastic meets, football, basketball, hockey, volleyball, softball & baseball games, she rarely missed attending one if not in person, then cheering them on as she watched on-line. A faithful #12 Seattle Seahawk Fan, she loved watching football. She would always beam and brag with pride about her (5) children and grandchildren which brought her so much joy. They used to always joke who the favorite was, but with Nana, she loved everyone unconditionally without judgement, always supporting them through the joys and all the struggles of life.

A caregiver, full of love and grace, Kathy nurtured her children, her patients, and animals. She took a lot of pride and loved her career as an RN throughout her years of working at Teton Medical Center in Choteau, Benefis Healthcare System of Great Falls, and retiring from Peace Hospice of Great Falls, MT. She continued her friendships with fellow co-workers she made throughout the years.

Survivors include her husband Jerry Emerson of Fairfield, MT, Son, Robert (Wendy) Garner of Fairfield, MT, Daughter Rebecca Stevens of Lake Tapps, WA, Son Michael (Tammy) Daley of Conroe, TX, Daughter, Marci Daley of Great Falls, MT, and Son Dan (Amber) Daley of Kissimmee, Florida, Step Daughter, Christy (Vince) Papallo of San Diego, CA, and stepson, Jerry Emerson, Jr. of Missoula. Grandchildren Kayla (Garner) Giles and her husband Ethan Giles, Aiden Garner, Aiden Cole Stevens, Tyler Stevens, Emily Daley, Abigail Daley, and Samantha Daley, Toni Hill, Stephanie Ellingson and James Ellingson. Great Grandchildren Wilson, Reagan, Anna Lee, Eliza and Hannah Giles, Siblings Maureen “Moe” Cleveland, Evie Mercer, Stephen (Jenn) Corkery, Betsy Val, Thomas Corkery, and Patty (Art) Johnson, and Brother-in-Law Gary Smith and Sister-in-law Bonna Gillespi.

A Celebration of Life will be held Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 1:00 PM, at the Fairfield Community Hall, Fairfield, MT, with a Luncheon following. A private family burial will be held separately.

