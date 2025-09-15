Obituary: Kathleen "Kathy" Virginia Moore

Kathleen “Kathy” Virginia Moore, 84, of Billings, Montana, passed away on August 29, 2025, at a local hospital from complications of congestive heart failure, surrounded by her loving family.

Born on June 7, 1941, in San Antonio, Texas, to Sam and Virginia Brown, Kathy graduated from Providence High School in 1959. She excelled in typing and stenography, with remarkable speed in shorthand that led to her success in the military and civilian personnel offices. She first worked at Frito-Lay, then at Randolph AFB in San Antonio, TX, where she met her husband, Warren “Bud” Moore. She later continued her career in the civilian personnel office at Malmstrom AFB in Great Falls, Montana, while Bud served as the Commander of the Missile Wing.

Kathy was a devoted mother to her sons, David, Michael, and Kevin. After her marriage to Warren “Bud” Moore in October 1977, she welcomed her stepchildren, Karen, James “Jim”, and Richard Moore. Together, they built a life rooted in love, family, and service. Their journey took them across Texas, Montana, Colorado, California, Montana, Arizona, and back to Texas before settling in Montana, where Kathy spent her last two years in Billings.

Following Bud’s military retirement, Kathy and her husband briefly ran a farm in Fairfield before returning to Great Falls, MT, where they built businesses including Moore Engines & Machine and QuikPak Mail Center. Kathy later became the proud owner of a Merle Norman Cosmetics Studio, where her warmth and grace touched many.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Virginia Brown; and her sons, Michael Moore (Jeanette Hammons) and David Wood.

She is survived by her loving husband, Warren “Bud” Moore; son, Kevin (Dolly) Moore; stepchildren, Karen Flagg, James “Jim” (Deborah) Moore, and Richard Moore; grandchildren, Corey, Nicholas, Allyson, Harlow, Lauren, Brodie, and Joshua Moore; Haley and Logan Mills; and Jackson and Broderick Flagg; two great-grandchildren, Graham and Greyson Moore; her sisters, Marilyn (Doug) Brast, Carolyn (Robert) Balusek, and Debbie (Larry, dec’d) Durrel; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, and her lifelong friend, Faye.

Though proud to be a Texan at heart, Montana became her home. Kathy will be remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, her faith a guide, and her love a legacy that will live on in the hearts of all who knew her.

A celebration of life will take place at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel on Saturday, September 20, 2025, at 1:00 p.m.

Interment will follow at Highland Cemetery, with a reception immediately after.

The family would like to extend their heartfelt thanks to the caregivers, friends, and loved ones who supported Kathy and her family during this time.

“Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure, she is loved beyond words and missed beyond measure.”

