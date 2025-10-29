Obituary: Kathleen M Mart

Kathleen “Kathy” Doney Mart, born on January 28, 1939, in Zortman, Montana, passed away peacefully surrounded by family. She was raised in Zortman, where she learned the value of hard work, kindness, and family values she carried with her throughout her life.

Kathy married the love of her life, Melvin Mart, in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. The two shared 56 wonderful years together until his passing in January 2018. Together, they built a beautiful life rooted in love, laughter, and dedication to family.

Kathy earned her teaching degree from the College of Great Falls while raising her family, a testament to her perseverance and commitment. She began her career as a teacher and later, after retirement, continued her life of service as a program assistant at Easter Seals Adult Day Care. Her caring heart and gentle nature touched the lives of countless students, coworkers, and friends.

Over the years, Kathy lived in several places including Vaughn, Montana (1973–1984) and Great Falls, Montana (1984 to present). She and Melvin also spent several winters in Yuma, Arizona, where they enjoyed escaping the harsh Montana winters.

Kathy loved going for drives, crocheting, attending garage sales, and spending time with her family. She found joy in life’s simple pleasures and always made time for those she loved most.

She is survived by her sons, Phillip (Deb) Mart and Benjamin (Leah) Mart, both of Great Falls, Montana; and her daughters, Penny Jones of Rapid City, South Dakota; Anne (Mike) Blose of Akron, Ohio; and Tammie Mart of Victor, Montana. She is also survived by her sisters, Martha Green of St. Mary’s, Washington; Myrna Cochran of Fort Belknap, Montana; and Ramona “Doll” Doney of Great Falls, Montana.

Kathy was blessed with 11 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren, along with numerous nieces and nephews who will always remember her with love.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Tomas and Agnes Doney; her beloved husband, Melvin Mart; and her brothers, Matthew Doney, Steve Doney, Charles Doney, Alvin Doney, Wallace Doney, Cree Doney, and Bones Doney.

Kathy’s life was filled with love, compassion, and devotion to her family. Her kind heart, gentle spirit, and unwavering strength will live on in the hearts of all who knew her. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

