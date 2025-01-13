Obituary: Kathleen Marie Pollington

Our beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, Kathleen Marie Pollington, went home to Jesus on January 6, 2025. She was 76. Kathy was born to Norman and Margaret Reynolds on November 27, 1948, in Conrad, MT.

She attended her first elementary years in Dutton, MT and then finished her schooling in Kremlin, MT. After graduating high school, she attended Patricia Stevens Career College and Finishing School in Salt Lake City, UT and received her diploma in September of 1968.

She married Cody on April 5, 1969, in Kremlin, MT. The next day they moved to Spicer, MN. They spent the next nine years in Minnesota before moving to Minot, ND in November of 1977. After spending two years in Minot, they then moved to Havre, MT and then on to Great Falls, MT in November of 1981.

After settling in Great Falls, she decided to start a career in cosmetology and received her diploma on April 25, 1985. She loved being able to work out of her home and continued this career until 2012.

Besides spending time with her family, Kathy also loved to spend time travelling with Cody. They spent many years camping throughout Montana and sightseeing around the United States in their motor home.

Throughout her entire life, Kathy held an unwavering faith in God, which she shared with those around her. She was an active member of First Baptist Church where she spent many hours dedicating her life to serving in various roles.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kelly (Matthew) Stephens and her parents, Norman and Margaret Reynolds. She is survived by her loving husband, Cody; children, Chad (Jennifer) Pollington and Heather (Ryan) Kakalecik; and grandchildren, Henry, Kaleb, Gwen, and Kelsi.

