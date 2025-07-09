Obituary: Kathryn (Katie) Ann Kauffman

Kathryn (Katie) Ann Kauffman, aged 87, passed away peacefully in her sleep after a long battle with Alzheimer's disease on July 3, 2025, at Benefis Eastview Senior Care Center in Great Falls, Montana.

She was born in Tucson, Arizona on June 29, 1938, to Jacob and Dorothy White. She met her future husband, John Joseph Kauffman while attending Amphitheater Public Schools. They were married in July of 1955 and for 68 years thereafter, until his death in 2023. In 1956, their son, John Kauffman was born, followed by their daughter, Kathleen (Kathi) Kauffman in 1958.

Katie had a passion for learning and loved teaching children. She was always a good student and eager to learn, often at the top of her class. She graduated with honors from the University of Arizona with a Bachelor of Education degree when she was 47 years old, a feat she was very proud of. In her later years, she spent time substitute teaching and enjoying her pets and grandchildren.

Katie spent many happy hours scrapbooking and gathering stories for her family's history. Over the years, she made countless treasured memory books of family events and adventures.

She and John traveled throughout Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana with their beloved Boston Terrier, Martha, to many of the historical sites, never missing a chance to see the leaves changing colors or to watch their favorite elk moving about Estes Park.

Katie is survived by her two children, John (Sherry) Kauffman and Kathi Kauffman (Scott McVey); six grandchildren, Brad (Cathy) Kauffman, Scott (Barbara) Kauffman, Jacob (Kanae Tanaka) Thatcher, John Thatcher, Jordan Thatcher, and Katy (Sabastian) Garza; nine great grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents and a grandson, Lon Schlittenhart.

